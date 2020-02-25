Alvina C. Skorupa

Alvina Christina Skorupa, 98, of Bridger passed away Feb. 19, 2020. Born Oct. 1921, she was the eldest of Benjamin and Hermina Siemsen's six children. Her grandmother Christina Siemsen delivered her at their family home before the doctor arrived in his horse & buggy.
She attended country schools in Carbon County, graduating from Edgar High School in 1939. She entered Normal School in Billings where she trained to be an elementary teacher. For years she happily taught children in Molt, Warren and Bridger, the last 8 as a certified Special Education teacher at Bridger Elementary School.
In 1947 she married John D. Skorupa. They raised their two sons, Larry and David on the family farm in Bridger, as well as Glenn (Merideth), a son from her previous marriage, who died in 2015.
Alvina was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers: Duane (killed in WWll in Italy), Norwood, Connie; and sister, Igerna Messer.
Alvina is survived by the sons she so loved, Larry (Elanna) and David (Janet), as well as her sister, Beatrice ‘Bep’ Schwend, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-greats .... her life spanned almost a century.
A sweet gentle woman her whole life, always caring for others, Alvina requested her ashes be placed beside her husbands' during a private family gathering later on in the spring. ‘So people don't have to stand in the snow’ . Mom ... your love is everlasting and you will be missed.
Dear, sweet Aunt Alvina. You will be missed. I learned much from you over the years. Lynda Siemsen Jorgenson
