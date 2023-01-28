Alvina McMilan Johanson

At 97 years old, Alvina passed away at St. Vincent Healthcare, surrounded by her four children.

Alvina was one of five children born of Charlie Bergtoll and Anna Honrud. During her childhood, she lived on the family homestead outside of Opheim, with no running water or indoor plumbing. Upon graduating from Opheim High School, Alvina moved to Havre to get her business teaching certificate before moving to Big Sandy. In Big Sandy, she met Archie McMillan and they were married shortly afterwards.

Following moves to Missoula and Great Falls, Alvina and Archie settled in Glasgow and enjoyed many times with her immediate and extended family. When Archie passed away, she moved to Billings and raised four successful children on her own. She graduated from Eastern Montana College with her teaching certificate and taught in Absarokee for 12 years. She always enjoyed children, often babysitting for family and friends.

Her family fondly thinks of Alvina as a homemaker known for cooking and sewing clothes for the kids, needlepointing dish towels and quilts. She loved to dance and spent many weekends at the Elks with her husband, Erik Johanson, and their friends. A social person, Alvina always had time to visit with neighbors, actively participated with her investment club, and was a member of women's circle at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Surrounded by four children and grandchildren, Alvina treasured summer trips to Flathead Lake with lots of food, cards and laughter! Her close family spent many holidays together and celebrated special events over the years.

Alvina was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Archie McMillan and Erik Johanson; sisters Delores Finley and Betty Larson; and brother Alden Bergtoll. Her remaining brother is Leo Bergtoll. She is survived by her four children, Diane McMillan, Billings, Judy Bonnet (Don), Sheridan, Wyoming, Don McMillan (Terri), Billings, and Doug McMillan (Debbi); Cody, Wyoming; eight grandchildren, Stacy Ballek (Justin), Char Delany (Jason), Garrett Hauge, Chad McMillan (Brooke), Casey McMillan (Danielle), Darrick McMillan, Dayton McMillan and Drew (Sharron) McMillan; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1108 24th St. West, in Billings.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Alvina in a special way may make gifts in her memory to Billings Senior Citizen Center, 360 N. 23rd St., Billings, MT 59101.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.