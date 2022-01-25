Amanda Jean Foley, The Woman, The Myth, The Legend, was lost to the world on Dec. 17, 2021. Born in Chicago on April 11, 1980, raised in Billings, and effloresced in Portland, Amanda made friends effortlessly. It was impossible to resist her riotous laugh and ability to turn the mundane into adventure.

Amanda's creative and clever storytelling led to jaw-aching grins and side aches. She was captivating, had a fiery Irish presence, and was the cool big sister in the eyes of Shannon and Tara. She enjoyed all the good things, and all the little things. She was adored.

Amanda is survived by her mother Teresa Firth, sisters Tara and Shannon Foley, nephew Calvin Irwin, extended family Sam Edwards, Phil Reidy, the Morris family, the far-reaching Firth family, her Portland family, the Firth/Foley fur babies, and countless comrades.

A parting glass will be raised to Amanda on Saturday, Feb. 5th from 2 - 4 p.m. at the 1145 Club in Billings, MT. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter or adopt.