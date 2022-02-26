 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amanda Kapsner Fischer

Amanda Kapsner Fischer

Amanda Kapsner Fischer, age 42, passed away Feb. 16, 2022 at home unexpectedly. Amanda will forever be missed and remembered.

She is survived by husband, Chris; daughters Skye and Aurora; father, Greg; mother, Darcy (Wade) Boettger; sister Jessica, nephew Colin; extended family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held March 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Laurel, MT.

