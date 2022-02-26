Amanda Kapsner Fischer, age 42, passed away Feb. 16, 2022 at home unexpectedly. Amanda will forever be missed and remembered.
She is survived by husband, Chris; daughters Skye and Aurora; father, Greg; mother, Darcy (Wade) Boettger; sister Jessica, nephew Colin; extended family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held March 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Laurel, MT.
