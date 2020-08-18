Amanda Marie Doll

Amanda was born March 9, 1985 on a military base, Fort Ord, in California. Amanda personified the beautiful blue-eyed blonde California girl and she brought that home with her to Montana. She was a fierce and and loving mother to three wonderful children who were her driving force. Amanda was also generous to a fault and just as bossy. She was a free spirit who could not be contained, ask anyone who tried. Amanda earned a degree from MSU in criminal justice and used that degree to work diligently in the treatment and recovery sector with a department of corrections of Montana, where she received countless accolades for her work there.