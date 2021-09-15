Amanda Marie Eldred, age 31, passed away on Sept. 3, 2021 at her home in Billings. She was the daughter of Peter and Sherrie (Galbreath) Eldred and was employed with Randash Auto in Billings. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, 11 a.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home, 733 W. Wicks Ln. To view full obituary and Amanda's tribute page visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.