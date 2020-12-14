Amarylis Jean ‘Tickie’ Davis

Most of Tickie's career was spent as an office secretary, the last one as a legal secretary at Anderson Brown Law Firm in Billings. In 1996, she took a leap of faith to venture out to her ‘dream job' at Spotted Bear Ranger Station in the Bob Marshall Wilderness. Later she worked at Big Prairie and Schafer Meadows, joining daughter Angie who was working for the Forest Service. She was delighted when son Marty hiked in for a visit. During the next four years, she had many adventures involving trail crews, packers, wranglers and wild animals. She taught the younger crew that meals could be made from scratch and not all meals came in boxes and cans. In 2015 Tickie authored a memoire entitled Mountains, Mules and Bears for her family and friends. Following her work in The Bob, she spent 10 summers as a tour guide at the Quake Lake Visitor Center.

Tickie's later years were spent in Plains, Montana, with several rescue doggies: Joe, Quincy and Elsa (who got her toe nails painted bright red) Then there were a few stray cats who moved in too. Son Brad would venture over from Missoula and earn his lunch by mowing the grass and trimming the trees. Tickie was a voracious reader, and especially liked stories of history and women pioneers. She was a member of Toastmasters and could weave as good a yarn as Erma Bombeck or deliver a one-line zinger like Phyllis Diller. Practical jokes were the source of much entertainment, such as: spray painting the dried flowers at daughter Amy's house and telling her they had bloomed again or telling granddaughter Courtney that the Fairy Lady had left her a gift in the yard. When fellow hiker/secretary friend Eve Allen visited, she became Tickie's cook, window washer and the chauffeur. Tickie loved an adventure and all mountain dirt roads. ‘Just a little farther Eve, turn this corner,' and then they would find themselves in Idaho! In 2016, Tickie was sought out by an old friend, Hollis Jacobsen. They lived together in Columbus, until she moved to Canyon Creek Memory Care in Billings. Tickie died on Thanksgiving morning, and we all give thanks for having her for a space in time in our lives.