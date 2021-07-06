 Skip to main content
Amelia 'Amy' M. (Klein) Schmalz
Amelia 'Amy' M. (Klein) Schmalz, 81, passed away on July 2, 2021.

Vigil services will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at St. Bernard's Parish, 226 Wicks Lane, Billings.Full obituary may be viewed at www.michelottisawyers.com.

