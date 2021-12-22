Amelia 'Amy' Vogel Harman

Amelia was married twice and has family members around the world. There are too many to acknowledge here, except for immediate family. If you knew Amy, please know that she is grateful for the time she spent in your company. Amelia enjoyed being outside, tending to the yard. She spent as much time as possible being in nature. In her younger years the family went camping every weekend, fishing for the “big one”. She was an avid birdwatcher and keen observer of the neighborhood. She spent many hours sitting at her dining room table watching life unfold outside the window. She knew all the neighbors and what they were doing throughout the year.