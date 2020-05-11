Amy Bennett

Our little girl, Amy 'Bobber' Bennett thought it was time for a career change. She has now become an angel! With the biggest heart anyone could have, God knew He needed her help.
Our Amy passed away on May 7, 2020, with the love of her life, Brian Aberle, by her side.
Amy was born on May 21, 1984, to Dave and Kari Bennett, in Dickinson, North Dakota. Our flaming red-haired little girl would now capture the family and never let go.
Amy went through school in Billings, where she graduated in 2003 from Billings Senior High School. Her passion, she found out from an early age, was children. Amy dedicated her life to being a daycare provider. Babies, babies, babies — she absolutely loved them. Any age, really. Children were her life.
Amy and Brian lived their life to the fullest. He gave her such confidence. These two together could and would have conquered the world.
Amy has three nieces and two nephews, Isabella Solari, Joey Escobar, Khloee Escobar, Ruby Escobar and Oscar Escobar. She also has Brian's children, Payton and Dylan.
She is also survived by her sister, Dawn Bennett Escobar; and her parents, Dave and Kari. Amy is survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins who all loved her immensely. Her godparents Roger and Eloise Narveson of Dickinson were always a part of her life. She was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents.
Fly high, Bobber! Now get busy and conquer heaven.
A private family service is planned.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.