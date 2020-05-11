Amy Bennett

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Our little girl, Amy 'Bobber' Bennett thought it was time for a career change. She has now become an angel! With the biggest heart anyone could have, God knew He needed her help.

Our Amy passed away on May 7, 2020, with the love of her life, Brian Aberle, by her side.

Amy was born on May 21, 1984, to Dave and Kari Bennett, in Dickinson, North Dakota. Our flaming red-haired little girl would now capture the family and never let go.

Amy went through school in Billings, where she graduated in 2003 from Billings Senior High School. Her passion, she found out from an early age, was children. Amy dedicated her life to being a daycare provider. Babies, babies, babies — she absolutely loved them. Any age, really. Children were her life.

Amy and Brian lived their life to the fullest. He gave her such confidence. These two together could and would have conquered the world.

Amy has three nieces and two nephews, Isabella Solari, Joey Escobar, Khloee Escobar, Ruby Escobar and Oscar Escobar. She also has Brian's children, Payton and Dylan.