Amy Ione Pruitt

Amy Ione Pruitt passed away to join her mother on Mother's Day, May 9, 2021. She was born at McDill AFB, FL on March 18, 1957. Her parents were James and Martha Pruitt. Her twin sister, Angela Marie, was stillborn, and they can now be together again.

Amy had Down's syndrome, but she was raised the same as her four sisters. James died in 1961 and Martha valiantly carried on raising her girls. Amy was cared for and coached very lovingly by her mother and four sisters.

Amy attended Seguin School in Walla Walla, WA with dedicated teacher Miss Lassa. In 1970, Amy moved to Billings and attended Garfield School until the age of 21.

She continued to live in Billings primarily with Martha until her mother's death in 2007. She has since resided at the Antelope 1 group home with her roommate Heidi and cared for by current manager Jennifer and her wonderful staff.

She had attended Billings Activity Program since 2005, with supervisors Carol and Cathy ‘Montana'. BAP was the worlds happiest place to visit.

Amy's pure soul, joy in life and outgoing personality were the highlight wherever she went. Amy loved people and had a profound impact on many lives and will be greatly missed.