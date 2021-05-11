Amy Ione Pruitt
Amy Ione Pruitt passed away to join her mother on Mother's Day, May 9, 2021. She was born at McDill AFB, FL on March 18, 1957. Her parents were James and Martha Pruitt. Her twin sister, Angela Marie, was stillborn, and they can now be together again.
Amy had Down's syndrome, but she was raised the same as her four sisters. James died in 1961 and Martha valiantly carried on raising her girls. Amy was cared for and coached very lovingly by her mother and four sisters.
Amy attended Seguin School in Walla Walla, WA with dedicated teacher Miss Lassa. In 1970, Amy moved to Billings and attended Garfield School until the age of 21.
She continued to live in Billings primarily with Martha until her mother's death in 2007. She has since resided at the Antelope 1 group home with her roommate Heidi and cared for by current manager Jennifer and her wonderful staff.
She had attended Billings Activity Program since 2005, with supervisors Carol and Cathy ‘Montana'. BAP was the worlds happiest place to visit.
Amy's pure soul, joy in life and outgoing personality were the highlight wherever she went. Amy loved people and had a profound impact on many lives and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her sister Hilja Felix, brother-in-law Raymond, nephews Matthew and Spencer in Billings, with many other nephews, nieces, family and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, May 14, 5-7 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 15 at 2 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Burial at Roberts Cemetery will follow at a later date.
In her honor, donations may be made to Roberts Community Foundation, PO Box 284 Roberts, MT 59070.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.