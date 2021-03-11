Amy Judy (Busch) Hamilton

Amy Judy (Busch) Hamilton passed away early Monday, March 8, 2021 of cancer.

Judy was born March 26, 1945 to Albert and Edith Busch in Deaconess Hospital in Billings. She was the youngest of seven children and attended schools at Lockwood, Klein, Roundup and graduated from Billings West High in 1963. After a brief marriage and a move to Oregon, it ended in divorce and she married Vince Orcutt which ended at the time of his death in 2005. Vince had two daughters, Kim Loyd and Rhonda Gandy, who live in Oregon and Washington near their families. They remain long time friends and loved ones.

Judy and Carl Hamilton had dated and danced in 1961 while she was still in school and Carl was in the Army in Viet Nam. After their spouses had passed they became reacquainted and married in 2012. In 2016 they returned to Montana after both being gone for 50 years and made their home in Shepherd, MT.

Judy had worked as a hairdresser owner/operator, behind the chair, in Hood River for 40 years when she retired in 2012 and moved to Carl's home in Ogden in 2013, then to Shepherd.