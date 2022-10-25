Andre Lewis Maxwell was born on February 16, 2008. His parents are mother Anna LeBrun, father Anthony Jason Stein, and stepfather Kurtis LeBrun. Andre was joined by sister Aubrey Pearl 15 months later and they were inseparable. He chose to leave this life and died on October 14. A huge hole remains in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Andre loved camping with family, attending church camp at Christikon, collecting rocks, being involved in church activities, and spending time with his friends. He was always willing to help anyone-whether it was a little boy who had fallen off his bike in the street or his cousin Sage moving rocks, or stepping in as a worship assistant in church. In honor of Andre's joy of giving to others, the family has chosen to donate his organs so Andre's life can continue on as a blessing to other families.

Andre shared a special bond with his Papa (Don "Max" Maxwell), even nicknaming him Uber-Papa, since they spent so much time together driving to appointments after school or just going for ice cream. They enjoyed camping, fishing, shooting, putting together models, and working in the wood shop together. Andre spent much of his time in the shop pounding nails after the loss of Papa in 2020.

Andre attended Ponderosa School, Poly Drive School, Elysian School, and was a freshman at Billings West High School at the time of his death. He will be missed by the many friends (students and teachers, alike) that he made with his quick smile and genuine offer of friendship.

We would like to offer sincere thanks and appreciation to the emergency personnel, police, Pastor Ben Quanbeck and Pastor Jen Quanbeck, Life Center staff, and St. Vincent staff for their compassionate care of Andre and his family. A special thanks to his nurses (truly angels on earth) Katie, Angelica, Patricia, and Lauren, whose expert and loving care sustained us.

The family asks that if you or someone you know is struggling with depression or thoughts of suicide, please reach out to someone you trust such as a physician, therapist, pastor, teacher, or friend. If you are experiencing a crisis, trained crisis workers are available to talk 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling 988. Your confidential call goes to the nearest crisis center in the Lifeline national network. These centers provide crisis counseling and mental health referrals.

Left to grieve Andre are his mother and step-father, Anna and Kurt LeBrun; father, Jason Stein; sister Aubrey; grandmothers, Lorrie Maxwell, Penny Hayes, Brenda LeBrun, and Carolee Synness; grandfather, Devin Roberts; great-grandfather, Dave Burleigh; aunts and uncles: Tom and Talia, Joe and Breyn, Christopher and Heather, Ashley and Landon, Michael and Miranda, Jessica, Justin and Lupe, John, Ryan, Angela and Tyrel, and Mariah; as well as many cousins.

Visitation will be held at Dahl Funeral Chapel on Thursday, October 27th from 3-7 p.m. Funeral service will be at King of Glory Church, 4125 Grand Avenue, on Friday, October 28, at 11 a.m. followed by a light lunch. Burial will follow the luncheon at the Laurel City Cemetery.

Yes, Andre, you were right and we now know that Unicorns ARE Real.