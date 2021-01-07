Andrea (Andee) Bender
Andrea's spirit was sent to heaven on the Wings of a Dove,
Our daughter, Andrea (Andee) Bender, was called to be with Jesus in the early morning hours of Jan. 4, 2021. She was born to Rick and Della Bender on August 6, 1981. She was raised and educated in Billings. She graduated from Billings West High with honors in 2000. She attended Rocky Mountain College and MSUB. She did children's ministerial studies with NNU. She became a Montana Certified Preschool Teacher teaching at Little Dreamer's daycare
When watching her with the children it was evident that the students loved her. She was very creative and brought vitality into her classroom. She was well liked at the day care where she found her niche in life. She had a huge heart for children and ministering to the children she so dearly loved.
Andrea was preceded in death by loving grandparents Fred and Eunice Bremer and Clarence and Hulda Bender and one uncle and one aunt, she is survived by her parents and her ‘princess' Yazzie Grace, a Yorkie. Andrea had an extended family of Aunts, Uncles, cousins, second cousins and her parent's cousins from both the Bender and Bremer families. She had a special relationship for a young child she nannied for and considered him like a son, Bryce Curry.
Andrea you will be sorely missed in our presence. You touched many, many lives both young and old.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Smith's Downtown Chapel. There will also be a private committal on Monday Jan. 11, at 2 p.m.. Memorials may be made to Little Dreamer's Learning Center 3212 1st Ave South. Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will not be a gathering following the service and masks are required. Condolences may be shared with the family at smithfuneralchapels.com.
