Andrea “Andi” Meyer, age 72, died peacefully, surrounded by her children on Thursday Nov. 18, 2021 at the Billings Clinic Hospital in Billings. Andi was born in South Dakota to John and Dorothy Twitchell. She grew up in Aberdeen and graduated from Aberdeen Central High School in 1967. She earned her BA in Visual Art and Education Certification from The University of Wyoming in 1971. She returned to Aberdeen to work on her Master's Degree in counseling, which she received in 1976 from Northern State University.

While in Graduate School, Andi met Tomas Meyer, and married in 1973 in Webster, SD where they began their family. They divorced in 1986, and in 1988 she and her children moved to Milbank, SD where she took a job as the Middle School Guidance Counselor.

Andi was a lifelong educator, working in the profession for over 33 years as a Guidance Counselor primarily but also taught several other subjects along with art. Andi never stopped creating art and writing poetry. Since 2014, she had been a resident at St. John's United in Billings, still playing cards and continuing to make friends, always having a positive effect on the people she met.