Andrea Elizabeth Rollins, 67, the sixth of eight sisters, died in early April, at her home in Spokane. Amby, as she was called by family, was born in Billings, Mont., on Nov. 17, 1954, the daughter of Dr. George Watson Rollins and Beverley Ruth Shields Rollins.

Andrea was educated in Billings beginning at Poly Drive Elementary, and graduating from West High School. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in French from the University of Montana. While working at Tower Pizza in Missoula, Andrea studied Computer Science in Missoula and later in Billings. She studied abroad in Burgundy and lived and taught in Montpellier, France. She used her training in French to teach English as a second language to Hmong communities around Missoula. She also spent a summer as a tour guide for French tourists traveling in the American West.

She lived on Bainbridge Island and in Port Townsend, Wash., before moving to Spokane. She worked for the City of Spokane as a supervisory analyst until her retirement.

Andrea loved animals, her hairy children or fur babies. She changed the life of a stray cat, an adoptee with eyelashes that grew in, by paying to have Mr. Big's eyelashes corrected. She fostered dogs, often the ones no one else would take.

Andrea loved her little house, snuggling on the couch with her animals in front of the wood-burning stove, jewelry, Montana, her family, reading, working crossword puzzles, listening to oldies music, especially James Taylor, the Eagles and Dan Fogelberg, following true-crime mysteries, her red hair, finding flan in Paris and her independence.

Andrea was predeceased by her parents, a sister, Barbara Rollins Hubber, and an infant brother, James Andrew Shields Rollins.

She is survived by sisters Judy Bea Rollins (Elizabeth M. Haslam), Salt Lake City, Utah, and Cambria, Calif., Kara Jane Rollins Levine (Willson Hammond), Billings, Mont., and Bighorn, Mont., Ruth Brocklebank (Kent), Spokane, Meredith Rollins (Jerry Meyer), Helena, Mont., Laurie Rollins Walsh, Barcelona, Spain, Mary Rollins Grant, Billings, and 14 nieces and nephews.

Andrea's final resting place will be in Billings, Montana.