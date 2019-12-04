{{featured_button_text}}

In 1950 Andrea married Liobardo Martinez in Billings. They raised three children, Liobardo, Sophia, David, and one grandchild Danny. Andrea worked cleaning houses for many years before retiring. She was a devoted wife and Jehovah Witness. Andrea lived a long, happy life and was able to enjoy nine grandkids, twenty great-grandkids, and six great-great-grandkids.

