Andrew "Andy" Dale Heggen

BILLINGS - Andrew "Andy" Dale Heggen was born March 21, 1963, in Williston, North Dakota, and passed away June 9.

A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Squire Lounge, 1525 Broadwater Ave. Full obituary available at www.michelottisawyers.com.

