Andrew August David Rahn III, known as Dave, passed away in his sleep on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, after suffering health complications. Dave was born on Oct. 29, 1945, in Billings, Montana, to A.A.D. Rahn Jr. and Jean King Rahn. He attended McKinley and Highland elementary schools, Lincoln Junior High, and Senior High (then Billings High), graduating in 1963.

He went on to attend the University of Montana, where he studied business, served in the Montana Air National Guard, and worked at the Missoula Mercantile in the sporting goods department. Dave married Jean Cook in Evergreen, Colorado, in August 1967.

Around the time of his college graduation, his father died suddenly and Dave returned to Billings to run his family's business, Montana Distributing. Over the course of his life, he held a variety of interesting jobs, from business owner to salesman to commodities broker. Later in his life, he delivered papers for the Billings Gazette and ran Forms and Systems, Inc.

Through more than 40 years of dedicated volunteering, he made significant and lasting contributions to the Al Bedoo Shrine Temple and the Billings Trap Club.