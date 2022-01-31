Andrew James Bjelland (aka Andy) passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack on Jan. 28, 2022, at the Billings Clinic. Andy was 60 years young, only five days shy from his birthday.
Andy was born to Richard and Janet (Colbrese) Bjelland in Billings, on Feb. 2, 1961. He was preceded in death by his father on Sept. 15, 2020. Andy was married to Nancy (Simon) Bjelland in 1985 and, to this union, his only child, Jamie Lyn Bjelland, was born two years later in 1987. They later divorced.
Andy leaves behind many lifelong friends and surviving family members: his daughter, Jamie Lyn (Bjelland) Watkins, his son-in-law, Bryan Watkins; his grandchildren, Aubrie Watkins (6) and Sydney Watkins (2); and his mom, Janet Bjelland. Andy was the fourth born child of siblings Duane Bjelland, Renae Steinmetz (Jesse), Ron Bjelland, Julie Cruikshank (Joe), and Dave Bjelland (Toni). Andy is also survived by his special friend, Carmen Waters, her grandchildren Kiara and Amada, numerous nephews and nieces, and his black lab, Aldo.
Viewing and visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1108 24th St. West, with a Celebration of Life to follow.
Additionally, if you have something special that you remember with Andy and would like to share it with the family, please write it down and leave it in a sealed envelope at the funeral home so these lasting memories can be enjoyed and not forgotten.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Landon's Legacy, P.O. Box 80542, Billings, MT 59108.
