Andrew Otto Salava, 44, of Billings, died peacefully on May 8, 2020, at RiverStone Health Hospice House. Heaven gained another faithful servant; Andy is safe in the arms of Jesus.

A Celebration of Life service will be at 2 p.m. (Mountain Time) Saturday, May 16, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. The service will be available to view via livestream at https://www.facebook.com/events/2587270584853254/