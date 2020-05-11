Andrew Otto Salava, 44, of Billings, died peacefully on May 8, 2020, at RiverStone Health Hospice House. Heaven gained another faithful servant; Andy is safe in the arms of Jesus.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 2 p.m. (Mountain Time) Saturday, May 16, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. The service will be available to view via livestream at https://www.facebook.com/events/2587270584853254/
For a detailed obituary, go to www.michelottisawyers.com.
