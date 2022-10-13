Andrew Roller, 88, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Friday, Oct. 7.

Born Sept. 16, 1934, in Schefield, North Dakota, to Adam and Rose (Huschka) Roller, he was the youngest of 10 children, a self-taught drummer and horseback rider.

For most of his life, he was an over-the-road truck driver, hauling many varieties of freight until he started at Timberweld Manufacturing, where he worked for over 30 years.

After his retirement, he worked for Jan's IGA and volunteered at the Laurel Senior Center.

Andrew is survived by his wife of 67 years, Leona; and their seven children, Dean, Denise (Allen) Richard, Paula (Ross) Grenfell, Carla (Mark) Jones, Wayne (Sharon), Todd (Linda) and Aaron. Andrew is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, and his sister, Theresia Roller Anton. Andrew was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, four sisters and one daughter-in-law, Linda Reichert Roller.

Vigil will be at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, with rosary preceding, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Drive. Services will be streamed via www.michelottisawyers.com.

Full obituary is available at www.michelottisawyers.com.