Anetta Metta Reich was born on Nov. 29, 1924. On Jan. 5, 2021, surrounded by her family, she was reunited with her husband, Phillip, into God's house. She also joined her parents, John and Anna Staebler; her sisters, Eleanor, Tillie, Mandy, Edna, Vivian; and her brothers, Solomon, Laymond, Raymond and Duane. She leaves behind her son, Dick and his wife Paula of Billings; her grandsons, Bradley (Sarah) of Billings, Timothy (Sara) of Bismarck, North Dakota; and granddaughter Brittany Reich of Billings. She also has great-granddaughters Maddison, Josclynn, Demi, Hailey and Makenna; and great-grandson Jace. She also leaves behind her sister, Shirley Yerger of Billings; and one sister-in-law, Tina (Harlow) Christensen, also of Billings. She also has many nieces and nephews who surround her across the nation.

Anetta was the only child of John and Anna who was born in a hospital. Her mother fell off a farm truck while she was pregnant and had to be taken to a Bismarck hospital. She lived in Wishek, North Dakota, where she grew up with her neighbor and future husband, Phillip Reich. She also lived in Terry and Circle, Montana, before moving to Portland, Oregon. There, she worked with her sister Edna and her future sisters-in-law Irene Reich and Viola Reich as a riveter, constructing military warships used during WWII. After the war, she again found Phillip and they were married on June 30, 1946. They continued to live in Billings, where they raised their son and spent the rest of their lives together.