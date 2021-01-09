Anetta Metta Reich was born on Nov. 29, 1924. On Jan. 5, 2021, surrounded by her family, she was reunited with her husband, Phillip, into God's house. She also joined her parents, John and Anna Staebler; her sisters, Eleanor, Tillie, Mandy, Edna, Vivian; and her brothers, Solomon, Laymond, Raymond and Duane. She leaves behind her son, Dick and his wife Paula of Billings; her grandsons, Bradley (Sarah) of Billings, Timothy (Sara) of Bismarck, North Dakota; and granddaughter Brittany Reich of Billings. She also has great-granddaughters Maddison, Josclynn, Demi, Hailey and Makenna; and great-grandson Jace. She also leaves behind her sister, Shirley Yerger of Billings; and one sister-in-law, Tina (Harlow) Christensen, also of Billings. She also has many nieces and nephews who surround her across the nation.
Anetta was the only child of John and Anna who was born in a hospital. Her mother fell off a farm truck while she was pregnant and had to be taken to a Bismarck hospital. She lived in Wishek, North Dakota, where she grew up with her neighbor and future husband, Phillip Reich. She also lived in Terry and Circle, Montana, before moving to Portland, Oregon. There, she worked with her sister Edna and her future sisters-in-law Irene Reich and Viola Reich as a riveter, constructing military warships used during WWII. After the war, she again found Phillip and they were married on June 30, 1946. They continued to live in Billings, where they raised their son and spent the rest of their lives together.
She was a charter and active member of Peace Lutheran Church. A private family service will be conducted by Pastor Will Sappington at the church on Saturday, Jan. 16. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance will be limited to her immediate family, but will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. at PeaceLutheranBillings.com. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Memorials can be made to Peace Lutheran Church or charity of your choice.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.