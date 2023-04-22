Anette Karls Job of Billings passed away at St. Vincent Healthcare after a complicated surgery on April 13, 2023. Anette was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Roxie Karls, her sister Beverley Nicholson, and her sister-in-law, Judy Karls. She is survived by her husband, Brad; her brothers, Ray (Gail) Karls, Phil Karls, and Dan Karls; her brother-in-law, Tom Nicholson; her two children, Zane (Cassie) Job, and Dylan Job; her grandchildren, Charlotte and Gianna; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
A Mass will be held on April 26, 2023, at 11 a.m., at St. Pius X Parish Catholic Church, Billings, MT, with a luncheon to follow the service. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery at approximately 1:30 p.m.
