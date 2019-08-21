Our beloved daughter, sister, mother, aunty, and grandmother, Angel Redd, born Feb. 28, 1970, went home to be with our heavenly father August 19, 2019. She was the oldest of five children born to Joanne and Clarence Williams. Angel resided in Great Falls for the majority of her childhood and younger teenage years and spent the remainder of her life in Billings.
Angel enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, family, and friends. She also enjoyed keeping up on the family tradition that her mother, sister, Tina, and she shared of thrift shopping and casino hopping. And don’t let us forget how much she loved her music. When she was not working or spending time with family, you could find her in the thrift store or local casino. If there is a casino or thrift store in heaven, we know where to find you when we get there.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Joanne Williams, grandmas, grandpas, aunts and uncles.
Angel leaves behind her father, Clarence Williams; her children, Willie ‘Poo’ (Cera) Redd, Kandi ‘Fuzz’ Weidner, Destanie ‘Pale Pale’ Gonzalez, and Dominique ‘Dom’ Rattey; granchildren, Kenzee, Kaiya, Destinee, Cecelia, Cereniti, Baby Angel Triniti, Abigail, Dom, and Antonio; siblings, Tina (Tim) Contreraz, Jimmi Brown, Billy Williams, and Leland (Carly) Williams; and Melvin Weaselboy, Dustin Lester, and countless friends and extended family members.
Angel, you will be greatly missed by us all. You left an ever lasting impression on our hearts with your humor, personality, love, loyalty, and morals. We know you will be up in heaven next to your mom, smiling down on us, waiting with open arms to embrace us when our heavenly father calls us home. Until then, we will be living a life in your honor.
The viewing will be held at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th Street, Billings MT on Friday, August 23, from 12 to 8 p.m., and prior to the funeral service at 11 a.m., on Saturday August 24, at Smith Downtown Chapel. Condolences may be shared at smithfuneralchapels.com.
