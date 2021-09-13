Angela Coulter Saunders

Angela Kay Coulter was born on August 28, 1975. She was a beautiful blonde, blue eyed baby that has through the years brought so much love and fun to many. Angie and her siblings agree – many of the best times were spent on the Coulter Ranch at Roy, MT – riding horses, helping Grandma with chores, feeding the Herefords, snowmobiling, climbing the Rock, getting Christmas trees, and Grandpa's dances. She attended schools in Billings and graduated from Senior High in 1994. Angie was a hard worker. Her first job was at Sandee's Hamburgers. She bought her first car – a Mustang. Her last years of employment were at Albertsons, where Angie treated both her co-workers and customers to her smiles and kind words. Her last car – a shiny black Cadillac. She loved the outdoors and spent lots of time camping, fishing, hiking and more recently hunting rocks. Her dogs Charlie and Daisy were usually included. Recently her family treated her and companion Reed to a trip to Alaska. They loved it.