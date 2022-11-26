Angelica D’Andrae Gaston was born on Aug. 2, 2000, at 2:22 a.m. to Alyson Hartman Olungura and Traviore Gaston. Angelica was beyond incredible, amazing, caring, graceful, giving, loving, and oh so selfless. To know our special girl was to love our special girl. Her smile was the brightest; she was beyond gorgeous both inside and out. She had the most exquisite presence of anyone I have ever met. She loved with her whole entire soul. If you were lucky enough to experience that, you know exactly what I am saying. She was the best big sister on the entire planet; to all of “my” kids, I want you to always know how much your sister loved you no matter how often you got along or not. She was so proud of each and every one of you. And each of you filled her life with some of the best moments. I could not have handpicked a better daughter, she was my best friend, my baby cakes, my baby girl and my baby girl she will always be. Thank you, my sweet daughter, for loving me.

Our girl cared deeply about so many of her residents she loved so dearly from her employment with West Park Village. Goodness, she loved each one of you with all of her heart. She felt so good when she painted their nails or organized fun activities for them. Thank you to those residents that gave my girl love. And filled her with purpose, I am so grateful.

She was an amazing girlfriend to the love of her life, Francisco “Paco” Aguirre. Paco, I am so sincerely grateful, that my beautiful daughter was able to experience that real love that you two so easily shared. You gave her some of the best years of her life. She loved you so much, and you treated her like the queen she was, always!! Paco, we are forever family, we all love you, and you are absolutely stuck with us, forever! Also, Amy, Isabell, Matteo, Carlos and Elena, thank you for being her other fam for all of these years, and loving her and accepting her into your world!

Angelica was the most giving, thoughtful friend. The gifts she would find, and personally make, always showed how much she paid attention to who everyone truly was. Shay Dahlin, I cannot thank you enough for being my precious girl’s soul sister. She loved you with her whole entire being. You my girl, gave our special girl, some of the best memories ever, from y’all’s childhood shenanigans, to putting makeup on the boys. You were absolutely her human. And she was so proud of you.

She had so many other friends, that there is no way to list them all, just know she loved you all!!!

Angelica was also the best granddaughter on the planet. She loved each and every one of her grandparents with everything she had. She was always there for them all, no matter what. Mom, always know you were so special to our girl, and she thought the world of you, as well as you “Grandpa.” Grandma Michelle, she had a very special place in heart for you too, she always thought you were the kindest, sweetest soul. I’m thankful that she also has Grandpa up there with her. Dad, keep my girl close.

You couldn’t have handpicked a better niece either; she not only worked with her Auntie Melissa, but they shared an incredibly close bond, and most definitely the same dark sense of humor. Sis, thank you from the bottom of my heart and soul for loving each one of my babies as your own. Our girl will always be with you too. In every dirty little joke, or giggle with a snort.

To all her cousins, Dylan, Zach, and Roman and Auntie Joyce as well, she loved all of you as well, with all her heart and soul.

To her honorary Aunties, Lavora, Urasia, honorary cousins, Taj, Sade, Domani and Novaah, Aunties Kalli, and Chelsey thank you for loving her and all my kids. Your love and support have always been the purest and realest we could ever have. I hope each of you knows how much she loved you. And how blessed we are to have you all!

Angelica was a free spirit and had a heart of gold. She loved animals, nature and all different types of music. She was an incredible artist and so talented in so many ways. I know she is running free in a sunflower field with her huge, beautiful smile, and her gorgeous hair blowing freely with her beloved dog Hooch. Her soul was so pure, sensitive, genuine and deep for this world. She felt everything with her entire being. As a mother, our wish is always that our children can see just how amazing they are, and know their worth, always. Baby girl, you don’t have to hurt anymore. I pray you are finally at peace, and rest easy knowing we all love you so much and we are so grateful for you sharing you with us. I promise you; I got you, I’ll be strong and keep going for your sissy and brothers. I know you’ve been with us recently and I know how proud you must be of how your brothers are taking such good care of me.

In honor of our special girl, I am requesting that you love more, judge not, and be a part of the good in this world. Cherish your children, hug them constantly, tell them you love them, and always let them be them!! Our children need a better world, its time to step up and give it to them. Plant sunflowers and red roses, and take time to spend in nature. Love animals, and love your people, always no matter what!

Angelica is survived by her mother, Alyson Hartman Olungura; her father, Traviore Gaston; her siblings, Tra, Xavier, Dom, Faith (her special little sissy), Boo Boo, Brittany, Anthony, Jasmine, Alexander, Jaiden, Pharoah, Camron and Cole; her nieces and nephew; her grandparents, Pam and Wayne LeBlanc, Michelle Hartman; great-grandma, Aileen Kennedy; her auntie, Melissa Hartman Becker, cousins Dylan Candelaria, and Zach Sallee; auntie Joyce Barnet, cousin Roman Barnet; uncle Purcell Gaston; love of her life, Francisco “Paco,” Aguirre; honorary aunties, Lavora LaForge, soul sister Shay Dahlin, Urasia Bevier, honorary cousins, Taj, Sade, Domani and Novaah; honorary auntie Kalli Ackerman, honorary auntie Chelsey Handford; her beloved cat, Pippy. And so, so, many others.

She is preceded in death by her Grandpa Rod Hartman, Grandma Melinda Gaston and her special dog Hooch.

Her services are at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. We request that you come as you are, Angel would want you all to feel free to be yourselves.

This mama wants to extend my gratitude to the EMTs that were here with us that awful day, as well as the officers, the coroner and 406 Disaster Relief. Thank you all for being there and helping us through the unimaginable.

Fly free & high my sweet precious daughter forever more. We will NEVER forget you, and never will we ever, be the same. But for you we will press on every single day. I love you forever, daughter; my baby you will always be.