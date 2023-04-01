Angeline Marie Swain Schatz, 88, went to be with the Lord on March 16 at Life Care Center in Greeley, Colorado. She was born December 27, 1934 in rural Kintyre, North Dakota, to George and Elizabeth Huber.

A Visitation with time for sharing will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Dahl Funeral Chapel. A Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m.