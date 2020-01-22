{{featured_button_text}}

Angelo Creech passed away peacefully in the early afternoon on Jan. 15, 2020, at home in the company of his family.

Andy was born in Billing on Nov. 28 1938 to Clifford and Viola Creech. In 1957, He met the love of his life Billie and on June 17, 1960, they became one. Andy proudly served in the U.S Army from 1963 to 1967.Andy had a passion for being around his family, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and hitting up the casinos. Andy had many jobs but spent several years working as the tire man and also a bus driver for Headstart which he loved. He excelled most in his role as a Husband, Dad, Grandfather and Great grandfather, lovingly referred to as Gpa by his grandkids and G.G by his great grandkids; He played a huge role in their lives. Oh Granddad, my hero, my everything thank you for the time you gave me, for allowing me to share this journey with you side by side no matter what. You’re the best dad a kid could ask for! Please watch over me cause I’m always going to be looking up at you....We will miss you always & love you forever....nanny and the gang.

A memorial service will be held at 11am Jan. 24, 2020 at Smith's Downtown Chapel 925 S 27th St. Burial of the urn will follow at sunset memorial gardens.

Service information

Jan 24
Service
Friday, January 24, 2020
11:00AM
Smith Downtown Chapel
925 South 27th Street
BILLINGS, MT 59101
