Anita Berneice Saylor
The family of Anita Berneice Saylor of Billings wishes to announce the passing of Anita on June 14, 2021 from a brain aneurysm complication at Denver Swedish Medical Center.
Anita (or Berneice to most) was born Sept. 3, 1943 in Provo, Utah to Jesse & Lena Peete. She spent most of her life in northern California & came to Montana 27 years ago when she married Allen Saylor.
Survivors include husband Allen, daughter Diana McElwain (Ian) & granddaughter Heather Meegan all of California, Maryland. Berneice was a member of Apostles Evangelical Lutheran Church in Billings.
The family wishes to thank the 911 team, Billings Clinic Emergency Dept., St. Vincent's Help Flight, & Denver Swedish Medical Center for professional care.
