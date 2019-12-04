{{featured_button_text}}

Anita L. Comstock, age 98 of Cody, died Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Cody Regional Hospital. A memorial service will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the Church of St. Anthony of Padua in Cody. Arrangements are under direction of Ballard Funeral Home.

