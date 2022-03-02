Anita Louise Johnson Simonsen was born in Glendale, California, on June 10, 1944, to Helen and David C. Johnson. Anita died at home in Billings, Montana on March 2 after a long battle with cancer.

When Anita was a few months old her father was called to active duty during World War II, so mother and baby moved to Billings to live with Anita's grandparents. When Dave returned from military duty in the Pacific, he rejoined the family in Billings. Anita's sister, Cheryl, was born in 1947.

Anita attended Billings schools and was the first class at Lewis and Clark Junior High and was a member of the first class to graduate from Billings West High in 1962. On March 21, 1963, Anita married Allen “Al” Simonsen when both were students at Eastern Montana College. In 1964 the Simonsens and their son, Brett, moved to Glasgow where Al taught high school English and Anita worked as a Nurse's Aide between having babies. Four more children were added to the family in the next 8 years. The Simonsens also were foster parents to approximately 75 foster children.

As well as working at the Glasgow hospital, Anita took an Emergency Medical Technician class and worked as an on-call EMT.

When all the children were in school, Anita enrolled at Northern Montana College to complete her nursing degree she had started before she was married. After challenging some classes, she finished her associate's degree in nursing, top of her class.

In 1990, with all kids graduated from high school, the Simonsens moved to eastern California and later Gardnerville where Anita worked for a surgical practice in Carson City. In 2002 they moved to Billings to be near grandchildren, children and parents. Anita immediately got a job at Billings Clinic where she had started her medical career when in high school. Anita retired in 2009 and dedicated more time genealogy.

Anita was a member of Shining Mountain Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution where she was a past-Regent. She was also a member of Daughters of 1812. A Lutheran by marriage, she was a member of King of Glory Lutheran Church in Billings.

Anita is survived by her husband, Al, daughter Brenda Twete of Whitefish, sons Eric, Stuart, and Mark of Billings and sister Cheryl (Dale) Miller of Billings, nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dave and Helen Johnson, son, Brett and infant baby girl. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at King of Glory Lutheran Church at 2 p.m. on Saturday March 5. Dahl Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.