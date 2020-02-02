FORT WORTH, Texas — My Mom, Anita (Page) Gabel, an amazing lady of Irish-English heritage whose lineage dates back to the English-Norman-French Battle of Hastings, to the early Puritans of Plymouth Colony, to the original founders of the Massachusetts Bay Colony, to the infamous Salem Witch Trials, to the Revolutionary War Battle of Bunker Hill, to the composer of the haunting tune ‘Taps,’ to one of the wives of Joseph Smith, founder of the Latter Day Saints movement, to American Presidents Bush 41 and Bush 43, to the former president of the Wyoming State Senate, passed away on Dec. 27, 2019 with her husband, daughter and son in law at her side, due to complications of dementia and COPD. She was under hospice care for the last 2 years.

Mom was born in Sheridan, Wyoming, on May 16, 1932 to Percy and Eunice (Butterfield) Page. She lived in Sheridan, attending elementary school until the commencement of WWII when her parents were engaged in defense work, assembling B-17 Bombers in the state of Washington.

After the war the family moved to California prior to moving to Laurel, Montana. When she started her second semester of her sophomore year in 1947 she was an honor student and continued to be throughout her high school years. She was active in the National Order of the Rainbow Girls. She graduated from Laurel High School in 1950.