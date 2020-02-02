FORT WORTH, Texas — My Mom, Anita (Page) Gabel, an amazing lady of Irish-English heritage whose lineage dates back to the English-Norman-French Battle of Hastings, to the early Puritans of Plymouth Colony, to the original founders of the Massachusetts Bay Colony, to the infamous Salem Witch Trials, to the Revolutionary War Battle of Bunker Hill, to the composer of the haunting tune ‘Taps,’ to one of the wives of Joseph Smith, founder of the Latter Day Saints movement, to American Presidents Bush 41 and Bush 43, to the former president of the Wyoming State Senate, passed away on Dec. 27, 2019 with her husband, daughter and son in law at her side, due to complications of dementia and COPD. She was under hospice care for the last 2 years.
Mom was born in Sheridan, Wyoming, on May 16, 1932 to Percy and Eunice (Butterfield) Page. She lived in Sheridan, attending elementary school until the commencement of WWII when her parents were engaged in defense work, assembling B-17 Bombers in the state of Washington.
After the war the family moved to California prior to moving to Laurel, Montana. When she started her second semester of her sophomore year in 1947 she was an honor student and continued to be throughout her high school years. She was active in the National Order of the Rainbow Girls. She graduated from Laurel High School in 1950.
Her parents owned and operated Page's Dairy Way Drive-In in Laurel. While attending high school, she met and dated another student, my father, Paul Gabel, whom she was married to for 70 years. Later, when Dad served in the US Navy during the Korean War, Mom accompanied him on various assignments and during this time a son, Blake was born in 1954.
After Dad was discharged from the Navy, he attended college and once again Mom loyally supported him and later a second son, Mark, was born in 1958.
At a later time Dad was employed by the Rapid City Fire Department, Rapid City South Dakota. He was the Captain in charge of the Fire Prevention Bureau. Another child, a daughter, Kelly, was born at this time in 1963.
Mom was a Cub Scout Den Mother and Girl Scout Leader and active in her church. While serving in this capacity Dad continued his college education and took a position with AIG Consultants in New York as an Industrial Loss Control Engineer. After working in Houston and Dallas, Texas Dad was promoted to manage an engineering department in Melbourne, Australia. Mom was excited about this as she loved to travel and had the opportunity to travel around the world, visiting 18 foreign countries.
Mom was an ardent reader and often volunteered to work in her children's school libraries, always encouraging students to read. At times she would visit their classrooms and read one of her favorite stories. Returning to the US after 5 years in Australia, Dad continued his employment in AIG Consultants until retirement. After retirement they purchased a home at a retirement community enjoying life with other retirees.
Mom was an accomplished golfer and exceptionally good dancer, often taking advantage of the activities offered by that retirement community. She enjoyed her daily morning walks through the wooded areas and observing the wildlife.
Dad was a flight instructor, teaching flying to power parachute enthusiasts. Mom loved flying with Dad as they would travel to various states competing in flying competitions. In general, she enjoyed life and mom loved her children, and revered her grandchildren.
Her grandmother Fay was closest to her heart. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, son Mark, and daughter in law Dru.
She is survived by her husband Paul, daughter Kelly and son in law Wade, son Blake and sister and brother in laws Dorothy and Martin Magnus, grandsons Andrew and Mathew Gabel and granddaughters Candace Gabel and Kori Tolfa.
Cremation services were done by Lucas Funeral Home in Fort Worth, Texas.
