Ann C. Strecker, 82, journeyed to her final home on Aug. 12, 2023, embraced by her loving family.

A service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 717 18th St. West. Interment will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel. Full obituary available at www.michelottisawyers.com.