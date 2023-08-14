Ann C. Strecker, 82, journeyed to her final home on Aug. 12, 2023, embraced by her loving family.
A service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 717 18th St. West. Interment will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel. Full obituary available at www.michelottisawyers.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.