Ann Eaton Hofferber, born Nov. 26, 1926, in River Falls, Wisconsin, to Leonard and Clara Lee, passed away on Sept. 30, 2019, in Billings.
Ann married Sherman Eaton in 1943. They had two children: Dexter (Lynda) and Linda (Gene). Sherman passed away in 1950, and she married George Hofferber in 1953. They had two children: Devra and Lorrie (Kevin). From these unions, she was grandmother to seven, great-grandmother to 17 and great-great-grandmother to one great-great-grandson. She had one sister, Lenore; and 15 half- and step-siblings. She was preceded in death by her husbands Sherman and George; her two daughters, Devra and Lorrie; one great-grandchild Charlize.
Ann lived in her home till last year, when she moved to Westpark Village. She was happiest when playing cards with her friends, gardening and baking.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Burial will be in Mountview Cemetery.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
