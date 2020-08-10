Ann Jean Petersen

Ann Jean enjoyed the outdoors and loved camping with her family. She had a wonderful fondness for animals, and was known for taking them in, much to the chagrin of her parents. After graduation from high school, Ann worked for Mountain Bell. She then went to work for Miners Bank of Montana for 11 years before returning to work for US West where she retired in 1996. During the early years at Mountain Bell, Ann worked as an operator, and a dispatcher before she found her home in the repair department. Ann enjoyed the tough, physical work and camaraderie of the garage. After retiring Ann did volunteer work and had some part time jobs where she made some wonderful friends. Ann cherished her friendships over the years. She was always the person to help someone in need and take time to care for others. She felt truly fortunate to have such a close group of great friends throughout her life.