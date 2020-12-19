Ann Kendall Roen Deisz

Ann was born in Edinburgh, Scotland, the third of four children born to David and Annie Kendall. She was 11 years old when World War II began. She talked of Winston Churchill and the unifying inspiration he was for her country; and would occasionally tell stories of food rationing and the nightly blackouts each night from 1939 until 1945. Ann started school at the age of five and graduated when she was 15. She began working at Boswell's luggage store selling purses and leather goods.

She, her sister and two brothers loved to dance. Ann was 16 when she snuck into a dance with her brother David; this is where she met a handsome U.S. Air Force soldier, Glen Roen. Glen was stationed in London, a 415-mile train ride, one way. Nearly love at first sight, Glen made the long trip to Edinburgh, even for just a few hours of time with Ann. They were married May 22, 1945, at St. George Episcopal Church. With the ending of the war, soldiers returned to the U.S. in Sept. of 1945; in March of 1946 Ann made the six-day trip across the ocean on the ship Queen Elizabeth. Ann and Glen started their life together on the family ranch in Bowman, North Dakota. After being blessed with four children (Glen, David, Clifford and Susan), they bought their own ranch in Sentinel Butte, North Dakota. Not long after the arrival of their fifth child (Kristine), Ann and Glen purchased a larger ranch near Musselshell, Montana, and relocated there in 1962. A few years later, their sixth child (Angela) was born.