Born December 13, 1927, our treasured Mother, Ann Rapkoch, peacefully departed this life on July 8, surrounded by the love of her beloved family and the Grace of her Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ.

Mom was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 49 years, Sell, and their cherished grandson, Sam.

Mom leaves behind her six children as well as their spouses and numerous offspring. They include son, Steve Rapkoch (Joan) and grandsons, Nicolas & Connor, son Geof Rapkoch (Vanessa) and grandchildren, Patty, Heidi, Matt, Greg, Kevin, Katie Rose and Owen, son Mike Rapkoch (Susan) and granddaughters Constance, Arianne and Danielle, daughter Karen Irish (Louis Kenny) and grandsons, Nate and Nolan, son Dan Rapkoch (Claudia) and grandson Ben and daughter Jennifer DeLand (Lee) as well as numerous great and great-great grandchildren. Mom also leaves behind her longtime and constant canine companion, ET (Piggie). Mom's family was her life, and she will be greatly missed.

Mom was a devout Roman Catholic who dedicated her life in the service of her Faith. She had a great devotion to Our Blessed Mother and Mom's innumerable Rosaries were always for the unity of her family.

Mom was a longtime parishioner of Saint Leo the Great Catholic Church in Lewistown, Montana and for the past four years was a parishioner at Saint Henry Catholic Church in Nashville, Tennessee.

Mom's family would like to sincerely acknowledge the staff and extraordinary ministers at Saint Henry for their wonderful love and care over the last four years which included the delivery of the Blessed Sacrament several times a week as well as her final Anointing of the Sick as she approached the end of her life. We as a family are most grateful for the care Mom received in meeting her Spiritual needs.

The family would also like to thank the wonderful staff at Amedisys Hospice for their gentle and loving care of Mom's physical needs right up to the very end. Special thanks to nurse Natalie for her special attention to Mom in her last days.

Finally, we as a family extend special gratitude to Mom's day-to-day caretaker, Ashley Cadreche. Mom dearly loved Ashley with all her heart.

The Mass of Christian Burial will take place, on a date still to be determined, at Saint Leo the Great Catholic Church in Lewistown, Montana where she will be interred with her beloved Sell, following the Funeral Mass. There will be more details provided in the coming weeks.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mom's name to Hospice of Central Montana, Amedisys Hospice, Nashville, TN, Saint Henry Parish, Nashville, TN or Saint Leo the Great Parish in Lewistown , MT.