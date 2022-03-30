Ann Woodrow Kane

Ann was born to Matthew and Thelma Woodrow on Sept. 27, 1938, in Billings, Montana. Following graduation from the University of Colorado, her three children were born in Denver prior to a move to New Mexico, where she lived for 36 years. She was involved in the community serving as president of the Presbyterian Hospital Auxiliary, the New Mexico Symphony Women, and the New Mexico Society of Association Executives, and with her closest women friends was a member of WOW and EOA. Professionally she was involved in travel, banking, and real estate prior to a career in association management, earning a CAE degree. As Executive Vice President with the New Mexico Academy of Family Physicians for 16 years, she was nationally involved with the American Academy of Family Physicians and served on the national board of the American Society of Association Executives out of Washington, D.C.

She met and married the love of her life Dr. William (Bill) Kane. They lived in the Rio Grande valley, where they established a vineyard and winery, sharing the fun of this pastime with family and friends. Following her retirement, they moved to Red Lodge, Montana, built their dream home, and became active in the community there. Ann was the 4th generation of her family to reside in Red Lodge.

She lost her beloved husband, Bill, in 2007, her brother, Allan, in 1998, and her sister Mary, in 2014. She leaves behind children, Patrick (Pati) Callahan, of Albuquerque, Kathryn Callahan (the late Jon Metcalf), of Boyd, Montana, and Timothy (Jennifer) Callahan, of Roanoke, Virginia, seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, the entire Kane clan and her close and dearly loved friend, Paul Henry.

There will be a celebration of Ann's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, she wished gifts to be made to Calvary Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 348, Red Lodge, MT 59068, or the Carbon County Arts Guild.