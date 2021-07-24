Anna Amelia Schmidt Lewis

Anna was very involved in activities at Greybull High School and was crowned the prom queen her junior year. After graduation in 1964, she studied business at Casper Junior College. She worked in the Park County Assessor's office, dress shops, and Walmart in Cody.

Anna and Johnny loved Wyoming's mountains and started 4-wheeling to explore the Big Horn mountains in high school. That passion for the outdoors continued their entire lives. Weekends and vacations were spent driving, hiking, backpacking, camping, and skiing in the Absaroka and Beartooth mountain ranges. Johnny would always find a spot for 'Annie' to stop and look at the scenery, wildflowers, and watch the wildlife grazing. No matter the weather or time of year they would stick-roast a hot dog over a fire and exercise their many well-loved dogs. Their love of the outdoors was passed on to their children and grandchildren.

Shane and Shauna were astonished to learn that their mom had another love when she lived in Greybull: Drag racing with the Collingwood Motors Pontiac Racing Team! Anna would climb into one of the couple's Pontiacs for the Powder Puff races, put the pedal to the metal, and surpass Johnny's race time where he had proudly won a trophy in the men's division.