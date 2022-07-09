Anna Irene Jones

Irene Jones, a Montana author, philanthropist, historian, hospice authority and teacher has passed away at the age of 94.

Mrs. Jones was born May 9, 1928, on the family homestead in Circle, Montana, to David James and Anna Marie Pedersen James. She graduated from Circle High School and Northern Montana College with an associate's degree in education. Her parents valued education and even though times were tough her parents struggled to give all of their children educational opportunities.

Her first teaching job was in 1946 in a one-room school in McCone County, Montana, with seven grades and nine students. There were no modern conveniences in the school so she brought in her own coal for the pot-bellied stove and used kerosene lamps and a small gas burner for cooking. Parents took turns bringing water for the water cooler. Her memories were of howling blizzards, runaway horses pulling a sled carrying children to school, but also of studious and respectful and caring students.

Mrs. Jones married H. Ellis Jones on Aug. 19, 1948, in Hilton Memorial Chapel on the University of Chicago campus. She taught school in Illinois until they moved to Montana in 1953, where Mr. Jones was hired as the overall manager of the Mid-Rivers Telephone Cooperative, now Mid-Rivers Communications. Mr. and Mrs. Jones took a big leap in 1956 and through hard work and thrift became major stockholders in banks in Wibaux and Ekalaka Montana. In addition to being a devoted mother and wife, Mrs. Jones served as a bank director for over 50 years.

Her intellectual curiosity and love of learning prompted her to return to school and receive a bachelor's degree in history. This degree enabled her to do historical research and writing and she was published in this field. In 1976 Mrs. Jones wrote and compiled stories of pioneer families and events in early Wibaux in a volume titled "Trails Along Beaver Creek." The book is in its third printing and is still in demand.

Throughout her life she remained an avid reader with a broad range of interests. She traveled extensively with exciting trips to every continent except Antarctica. Travels included visits to Mongolia, Siberia and the Amazon jungle. Mrs. Jones especially enjoyed silversmithing and playing bridge and became skilled in those activities. In 1980 Mrs. Jones was diagnosed with cancer which resulted in an interest to help others who were facing similar challenges. She received her master's degree from Norwich University that enabled her to work with the terminally ill and with cancer patients for over 20 years. She gave lectures and conducted workshops nationwide and wrote a book in the field of thanatology ("I'm Dying and You Don't Know What To Say") that has been widely quoted and used. Her cancer metastasized in 1985 and additional surgery and treatment were required, but she continued her work with a positive attitude. Still a third cancer surgery was required in 1999, but it did not slow her pace or dampen her optimistic outlook.

Mr. and Mrs. Jones had a sincere interest in their communities. Mr. and Mrs. Jones donated the land for the Wibaux County Nursing Home and were instrumental in securing funding for its construction. They also donated the land for Wibaux's first community swimming pool. They have bequeathed generous gifts to the Wibaux County Nursing Home, the Dahl Memorial Nursing Home in Ekalaka and Dawson Community College in Glendive, Montana, so that students from eastern Montana can benefit from educational opportunities.

Mrs. Jones often said, "I may be a banker's wife but I'm still a rancher's daughter."

Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her parents; Ellis, her husband of 64 years; a sister Mary Ellen James; brothers Matthew James and Owen James; a daughter Ellen; and a granddaughter Keri Johnson. She is survived by her brother Wesley James, sister Ruth Towe, son Owen Jones, daughters Gwen Johnson and Darci Tyson, eight grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.

