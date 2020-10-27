 Skip to main content
Anna Kay Woods
Anna Kay Woods, 74, passed on Oct. 23, 2020 in Billings after a long illness. She was born Nov. 5, 1945, to Dale and Valeita McClelland in Pontiac, Michigan. She married John Woods and they had one daughter, Lorraine. Anna spent most of her career at San Jose City College.

The full obit can be seen at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.

