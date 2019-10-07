Anna Lee (Jones) Visser, peacefully passed away after a grueling fight against M.S. on Oct. 5, 2019, surrounded by family. Until the end she shared her warmth, optimism, and incredible strength with those around her.
Anna was born May 10, 1946, in Fordyce, Arkansa, to Lewis and Bonnie Sue Jones. She grew up moving frequently living in Kansas; Maine; New Mexico; and Utah. She married Carl Visser on Sept. 10, 1965. She embraced being a wife, mom, and a homemaker. The family moved to Billings in 1976.
In 1983 Anna learned that she had Multiple Sclerosis. She gradually lost many physical abilities. As her health declined, her patience and gratitude increased. With the loving care of her husband and many caregivers, Anna was able to live at home until 2013. She lived for holidays, family dinners, and shopping (preferably for her kids or grandkids).
When necessary she adapted to living at Bella Terra. She enjoyed the residents and staff. She exemplified endurance and bravery, and we will miss her greatly.
She is survived by her mother, Bonnie Sue Jones; her husband, Carl; children, Kristen (Bob) Christnacht of West Linn, Oregon; Kim (Tom) Webber and Casey (Bridett) Visser of Billings; grandchildren, Melissa (Tyler) Weber, Hannah (Will) Christnacht, and Grant Christnacht, Carter and Emma Webber, Rosalyn and Hayden Visser; sister, Lynda (Phil) DeShazo of Napa, California; and numerous nieces and nephews. Her father, Lewis Jones, preceded her in death.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you to all of Anna’s devoted friends and caregivers throughout the years. We will never forget your compassion.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center at 2929 Belvedere with viewing before the service at 1. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to your choice of charity.
