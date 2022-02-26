Anna Lee Higgins, 85, of Harrisburg, PA passed away Feb. 12, 2022 at the Hershey Medical Center following a brief illness.

Anna Lee was born in Miles City, MT on Feb. 7, 1937. She was raised in Billings, and was a proud alumnus of Billings Central High School. Anna Lee earned her degree in education at Eastern Montana College and taught school in Montana, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. She later continued her career at the Pennsylvania Department of Welfare. She was an active supporter of The Arc of Dauphin County Pennsylvania and after retirement, enjoyed lunches with her friends and co-workers.

Anna Lee's greatest joy was in being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Surviving are her daughters Vicki Davies and Niki Butler both of Harrisburg; son Bill Higgins and his wife Chunhui Higgins of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren Jason Solano, Alexander Higgins, Diana Higgins, and Elizabeth Higgins; and great-grandchildren Kellen Solano, Autumn Solano, and Scarlett Solano.

Anna Lee was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Lena (Daily) Larsen; and her siblings Ray, Charles, Margaret, Loren, Kathie, Ellen, and Carl.

The family is planning a celebration of her life at a family reunion to be arranged at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa.