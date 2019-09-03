Anna M. Koncilya 91 of Lewistown died early Monday morning, Sept. 2, 2019 in the Central Montana Medical Center of natural causes. She was born Oct. 17, 1927 in Klein, Montana the daughter of William L. and Anna L. (Schwab) Preece. She received her education in Klein graduating from high school in 1945 as Salutatorian. She then attended Western Union School in Billings and worked for Western Union in Oakland, CA.
She attended Grand Island Business College in Grand Island, NE on a scholarship graduating in 1947. Following her graduation, she started working for the Bureau of Land Management in Billings. On June 18, 1949 she was united in marriage to Frank J. Koncilya in Roundup, MT. She continued working for BLM until 1952. In 1955 she worked as a clerk at the County Treasurer Office and then back to BLM for a couple more years.
Anna enjoyed playing cards, especially Bridge, working in the garden, making crafts, cooking and baking amd worked as a cake decorator for several years.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years Frank of Lewistown; sons Frank Alan of Lewistown and Kenneth W. (Karen) of Great Falls; daughter Diane L. (Jonathan) Polly of Helena; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister and one granddaughter Rylan Devin Polly.
Services for Anna M. Koncilya will be Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the New Life Assembly Church. Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Cloyd Chapel. Private committal has taken place. The Cloyd Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Friends are asked to make memorials to New Life Assembly Church or the charity of their choice and they may be left with the Cloyd Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.
