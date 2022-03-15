On the morning of Feb. 13, surrounded by family, Anna Marie Shipley peacefully passed away just two short weeks after the unexpected passing of her beloved husband of 52 1/2 years at the Hospice House in Billings.

Anna was born June 17, 1949, to Emmit and Norma Jean Jackson-Smith in Salem, OH. She attended school in Ohio and West Virginia, graduating from Wellsberg High School in WV. Shortly after she fell in love with a navy sailor, Terry Shipley, and the two were married on the 4th of July, 1969. Two daughters, Lesley and Lisa, were born into this union. In December 1979 they made the difficult decision to move away from both of their families so that Terry could pursue a career in Billings, Montana.

Anna stayed home to raise her daughters until they were in high school. During her years at home, she was involved in her daughters' school and sports activities. She also found great joy in cooking, baking, decorating, and gardening. Her daughters called her “Martha” because everything she created turned out over-the-top amazing, just like Martha Stewart. She always put others first and made sure her daughters had everything they needed when they were growing up. When her daughters were older, she went to work at Napa Auto Parts. She enjoyed her job and those she worked with and continued to work there until her retirement in 2008.

Anna's relationship with her daughters was very special, and as they grew into adults it became even more special and important to them. She was always there to listen and offer support and was the first person they called to share anything and everything with. Once she became a grandmother, they understood how amazing their mom truly was. She loved her grandchildren immeasurably and made things so special for each of them individually. Anna also had a close bond with her sons-in-law. She loved them both deeply and they admired her and were always willing to help out or be of assistance when needed, grateful and happy to be part of their family.

Nothing was more important to Anna than her family. She hosted Sunday and holiday dinners, and prepared special meals at the request of her family members for their birthdays. She enjoyed doing everything with them and for them. One of her great joys was their summer camping trips. She would plan out a menu for each trip that included three amazing meals daily, and snacks in between. Her children and grandchildren often joked that she'd brought enough food to feed the entire campground. They also knew that once they returned home, they would most certainly not be eating as well.

In 2014 Anna's health started to decline, and after numerous medical evaluations, she was diagnosed with frontal lobe dementia. As time went on her ability to do the things she loved continued to be taken from her. Her family lovingly adjusted to the changes and supported her in every way possible. Over the past two years, the progression of this devastating disease took more of her ability to be independent. Her loving husband played a huge part in taking care of Anna. He loved and cared for her unconditionally. The day that Terry passed away, his only concern was her and he elected to go into surgery in hopes that he could return home to care for her.

Losing both Anna and Terry in the span of fifteen days has been devastating for their family, but they find some peace and comfort knowing that Anna and Terry are together again, where they've always loved to be.

Anna's daughters would like to include a special heartfelt thank you to long-time caregivers Rhonda Westmoreland and Skyler Williams and also Riverstone Hospice for the care they provided in Anna's final months. Another special thank you is due to Smith's Funeral Chapel for patiently guiding Lesley and Lisa through both Anna and Terry's final journey.

Anna is preceded in death by her mother and father, brother Edward Smith and her husband Terry Shipley. She is survived by her daughter Lesley (Chris) Sanford, daughter Lisa (Frank) Bonebright both of the Billings area, her grandchildren Caiden (Haeley) and Cami Sanford, Allie and Austin Bonebright, and great-granddaughter Skarlette Sanford. She is also survived by her brothers Forest “Smitty” (Karen) Smith of Joliet, IL, Allan (Sandy) Smith of Lisbon, OH, Roger

(Janice) Smith of Henryetta, OK, Jerry (Janie) Smith of Lubbock, TX, sister Darla (Tony) Niekro of Blaine, OH, and sister-in-law Jeri Cox of East Liverpool, OH along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Private family graveside services with full military honors will be held at the Yellowstone Veterans Cemetery for Anna and Terry to be laid to rest together on Wednesday, March 16. For those who were blessed to know Anna, the family would cherish any stories, personal experiences, or memories that you would be willing to share. Please forward to The Family of Anna Shipley, P.O. Box 80105, Billings, MT 59108.