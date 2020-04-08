Anna Marie Worster

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Anna Marie Vargo Mcconnell Worster

Anna Marie Vargo McConnell Worster, 89, Roundup, Montana died April 7, 2020, of natural causes.

Ann was born April 30, 1930, in Roundup, Montana, to John (Jack) and Caroline (Mattern) Vargo. Ann lived with her four brothers on a homestead outside of Roundup, then in Thompson Falls, Montana, and Peoria, Illinois, before settling down in Roundup, Montana, where she met Gene McConnell and had two daughters.

Ann married Bill Worster in 1986. Bill passed away in 2003.

Ann was best known for her cooking and worked at the Arena Café and the Tastee Freeze before retiring. Ann liked to travel and going to country-western concerts.

Ann is survived by her brother Francis of Roundup and two daughters, Dorothy of Roundup, and Mary of Billings.

A memorial service will be at a later date.

