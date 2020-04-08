Anna Marie Worster

Anna Marie Vargo Mcconnell Worster
Anna Marie Vargo McConnell Worster, 89, Roundup, Montana died April 7, 2020, of natural causes.
Ann was born April 30, 1930, in Roundup, Montana, to John (Jack) and Caroline (Mattern) Vargo. Ann lived with her four brothers on a homestead outside of Roundup, then in Thompson Falls, Montana, and Peoria, Illinois, before settling down in Roundup, Montana, where she met Gene McConnell and had two daughters.
Ann married Bill Worster in 1986. Bill passed away in 2003.
Ann was best known for her cooking and worked at the Arena Café and the Tastee Freeze before retiring. Ann liked to travel and going to country-western concerts.
Ann is survived by her brother Francis of Roundup and two daughters, Dorothy of Roundup, and Mary of Billings.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.