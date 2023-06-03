Annabelle (Annie) Lane died peacefully in Billings at age 84 on November 10, 2022.

Annabelle Esther Zagar was born April 21, 1938, in Belt MT and grew up in Laurel as daughter of Anna (Plovanich) Zagar Pardee with older sisters, Evelyn, Isabel, June and brother, Eugene and younger sister, Phyllis. She attended Laurel High School where she worked part-time at local soda shop, made many life-long friends, and graduated in 1956. She married her high school sweetheart, Bob Lane, one grade older, in 1957.

Annabelle moved to Billings as Bob started his teaching career and she started her family with Cheryl (1959), Mike (1961) and Tana (1964) and made a home in Central Heights neighborhood.

In 1965, Annabelle began working for the PCA (Production Credit Association) as a secretary processing loans to Montana farmers. She worked there 28 years. She was well-respected and luckily had family-first managers so she attended nearly all her children's many school, music and sport events no matter what time. She said she worked to pay for her 3 kids college and they all graduated from Bozeman.

Becoming what she called a golf widow, Annabelle took up the game around age 40 to spend more time with her golf-obsessed husband and found that she was a capable player with surprising power and an aptitude for putting. They were active members of the Laurel Golf Club for 32 years, played when they traveled, and enjoyed annual (Kalavima) golfing trips with three other couples for years. She was fun to golf with — efficiently fast and she never let the game get her down.

Annabelle was a lifelong bridge player with different groups and some of the same players for over 50 years. She was also a lifelong voracious reader, as shown by the many books that filled her home. She read mostly fiction novels and was rarely without a book, which in turn instilled the love of reading in her 3 kids. Ann's constant reading surely helped with her love of crosswords as she often finished the daily newspaper puzzle in record time. Her reading and crossword solving skills made her a tough opponent to all her Words With Friends competitors.

Annabelle liked to travel and made it to many different states including Hawaii, to Canada and Mexico visiting friends or family by car or plane. She house sat in Phoenix several times for multiple weeks for her traveling daughter and husband at different times of the year. She often helped by staying with her grandkids in California or Seattle and fearlessly driving them and their dog to activities while parents were away. She also made a memorable Italy trip with her daughters and sister.

For many years, Annabelle was a constant and loving angel as an end-of life care-giver and advocate for a few years each for her mother, then her mother-in-law, and then for husband Bob who had ALS for 4 years until passing in 2015.

For her last 7 years, Annabelle lived how she wanted to: fiercely independent in her big house with a basement, driving herself and friends around all year snowy or not, technically competent with her computer, iPad and iPhone communicating and sharing images and life with her family and friends, doing all shopping for herself, and managing all her own finances. She was greatly admired and adored her for her spunk, intelligence, warmth, humor, no-nonsense common sense, and generosity.

Annabelle is survived by her three children: Cheryl Hogan of Phoenix, Mike Lane (Bev) of Seattle, Tana Anthony (Richard) of Missoula; two grandchildren: Todd Lane of Shanghai China and Michelle Lane of Atlanta; and one great-grandchild, June Allen of Summerville, SC. She is also survived by her sisters: Isabel Nelson (Billings) and Phyllis Simpson (Volcano CA) and several nieces and nephews including Larry (Lawrence) Nelson (Billings) who helped her greatly her last few years.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Annabelle on June 21, 2023, at DanWalt Gardens from 2 to 5 p.m. with short video and memories shared at 2:45 p.m.