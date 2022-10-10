Annabelle (Annie) Mae Taylor was born January 11, 1945, to Joe and Francis (Erickson) Kohones in Miles City, MT. The middle of three children, she was brought up to be a hardworking country girl. She graduated from Custer County High School in 1962. On June 20, 1964, she married Gayle (Pete) Taylor. To this union they added five children while working for Haughian Livestock between Terry and Miles City.

In 1978 Annie and Pete moved to Billings where she worked for Husky/Cenex. Wanting their children to grow up in the country, they moved to Huntley, MT in 1981. She attended every sporting event and was always there to support her children’s and grandchildren’s activities. Her cinnamon rolls, gardens, pumpkin patch, and Halloween decorations will forever be remembered. Annie retired from Sweetheart Bread in 2010.Annie is preceded in death by her husband, Pete; parents, Joe and Francis; and brother, Delmer. She is survived by her sister, Betty (Jerry) Beagle; children, Kelly (Todd) Fallang, Shawn, Karla (Mark) Hartford, Chan (Kala), and Cedar; grandchildren, Amy, McKinzie, Faith, Rick, Maggie, Conner, Casey, Hunter, Gage and Timber; and two great-grandchildren, Levi and Luna.