AnnaMae (Miller) Hanel was born to George and Elsie Miller on September 30, 1932, in Bridger, MT and passed on May 13. Her family moved to Miles City when she was a young girl. AnnaMae met the love of her life, Thomas (Tom) Hanel in Miles City, they were married 69 years until Tom's passing in 2018.

AnnaMae and Tom loved to socialize, belonged to numerous clubs and very engaged in Miles City until moving to Billings in 2012. For almost 40 years AnnaMae and Tom did what they enjoyed the most, camping with family and friends, their favorite places were the Madison River and Georgetown Lake. When home they poured energy into their yard keeping it meticulous, recognized for The Yard of the Year in Miles City.

AnnaMae was preceded in death by her parents, husband Tom, brothers Buddy, Don, sister and very close friend, Dorothy Bovee. She is survived by her children; Carol Hanel of Helena, Sally Cifala (Frank) of Bozeman, Tom Hanel (Robin) of Billings and Cori Brubaker (Ron) of Billings, 9 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren with #17 on the way.

AnnaMae passed peacefully at her home with all of her children by her side, blessed in prayer by her favorite Minister, Don Hamilton and his wife Nancy. AnnaMae resided at West Park Retirement leaving behind "man" dear friends and staff. Final care was assisted by Stillwater Hospice.

We loved our mom and grandmother very much; she was the guiding light of our family. Mom was a very loving and caring person, she especially admired small children. We will miss you very much mom, you will be remembered with loving thoughts and wonderful memories.

A memorial will be held at West Park Retirement, 2351 Solomon Avenue, Billings, on May 20th at 10:30 a.m. followed by a luncheon. Mother will rest in peace with our dad at Yellowstone National VA Cemetery in Laurel, MT.

Memorials are welcomed in her memory to the United Methodist Church, 24 N 11th St, Miles City, MT 59301.